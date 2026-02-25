1 132 25
Umerov will meet with Witkoff and Kushner tomorrow, new negotiations with Russia possible in early March, - Zelenskyy
The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow with American negotiators, including Special Representative Steve Witkoff, Advisor Jared Kushner, and Minister of Economy Scott Bessent.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
Key topics of negotiations
According to him, the key topics of the negotiations are the Ukraine recovery package and preparations for a trilateral meeting with Russia, which, according to the Ukrainian side, may take place in early March.
Separately, Umerov will discuss the issue of exchange, on which the president has set a separate task.
We previously reported
- US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a meeting with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov in Geneva this Thursday.
- The head of the President's Office, Kyrill Budanov, suggested that an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia could take place this week.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password