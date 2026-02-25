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News Peace negotiations
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Umerov will meet with Witkoff and Kushner tomorrow, new negotiations with Russia possible in early March, - Zelenskyy

Umerov will meet with the US delegation

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, will hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow with American negotiators, including Special Representative Steve Witkoff, Advisor Jared Kushner, and Minister of Economy Scott Bessent.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

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Key topics of negotiations

According to him, the key topics of the negotiations are the Ukraine recovery package and preparations for a trilateral meeting with Russia, which, according to the Ukrainian side, may take place in early March.

Read more: European Commission will help rebuild energy sector and strengthen protection before next winter, - Zelenskyy

Separately, Umerov will discuss the issue of exchange, on which the president has set a separate task.

We previously reported

Read more: US is not trying to impose peace terms on Ukraine, - Witkoff

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9101) Jared Kushner (41) Rustem Umerov (508) Scott Bessent (57) Steve Witkoff (186)
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