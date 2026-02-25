European Commission will help rebuild energy sector and strengthen protection before next winter, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a strategy to significantly strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

The European Commission will support the repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, assist in its reconstruction, and strengthen the protection of the power grid before next winter. This is one of the most important outcomes of our meetings yesterday, and its significance cannot be overstated, especially given Russia's ongoing attempts to disrupt normal life in Ukraine. Together, we can ensure reliable energy supplies, decentralized generation, and the restoration of damaged facilities to support our people," he explained.

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Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

It is known that since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has carried out 5,796 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Minister Shmyhal noted that the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector requires $90 billion.

Read more: Zelenskyy: US wants to end war by July 4 – Ukraine supports this initiative