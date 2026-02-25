Zelenskyy: No one is blocking anti-corruption investigations, and my "trusted individuals" are insinuations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the authorities are not interfering in the investigation of corruption cases against former ministers and his business partners, and called allegations about his "trusted associates" unfounded.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

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Corruption investigation continues

He was asked about his attitude to public criticism of the authorities' actions regarding anti-corruption bodies and former ministers and business partners who are under investigation, as well as whether the president can guarantee that he knew nothing about what was happening in his circle.

According to him, anti-corruption investigations are ongoing in Ukraine, and the state is not concealing them or obstructing them:

"There are corruption cases and there are investigations, the state is showing that we have investigations. We are not hiding this and no one is blocking the relevant investigations. I think you understand this perfectly well and you can see it. And as for the fact that there is corruption, or corruption cases involving former officials, let there be investigations, let there be court decisions. I believe that we are responding quickly enough."

Read more: It is lie that there is more corruption in Ukraine than in EU. We are doing well, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Zelenskyy disavowed "trusted persons" in power

The head of state also rejected the wording about "trusted persons" among certain ministers. He stressed that they are performing their duties.

"These are just insinuations, just incomprehensible, completely incomprehensible formulations. What trusted persons? Ministers are doing their job. I am the president of Ukraine, which is at war," Zelenskyy assured.

He added that "no one is blocking the work of law enforcement or anti-corruption agencies; on the contrary, they are being helped."

Read more: I try to be honest in everything and with everyone. We are building an anti-corruption infrastructure, - Zelenskyy