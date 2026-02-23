Ukraine is currently successfully fighting corruption. Claims that corruption is more widespread in Ukraine than in other European countries are untrue.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine is fighting corruption

"I believe that it is right that we are fighting corruption. Everyone knows this. But the claim that there is more corruption in Ukraine than in other European countries is a lie. An absolute lie. We understand perfectly well that there are many different ratings... All reasonable people clearly understand that we have the same state," said the head of state.

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The journalist argued that there is corruption in Ukraine and that it has been exposed.

Corruption exists, but not only in Ukraine

Yes, there is! But it exists in every European country. Let's be honest. I just want us to acknowledge our weaknesses, and this is one of our weaknesses, but at the same time not lose our dignity and respect Ukraine and not say that we have it and others don't," Zelenskyy replied.

"The fact that we are fighting it - I think we are doing a good job," he concluded.