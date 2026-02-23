Budanov on meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: Russia has not yet given final answer. VIDEO

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, commented on the possibility of a meeting between President Zelenskyy and dictator Putin.

He made this statement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Budanov was asked whether there would be a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"We don't know yet. We raised this issue (during negotiations. - Ed.)," said the head of the Presidential Office.

However, according to Budanov, Russia has not yet provided a final answer.

What preceded it?