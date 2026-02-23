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Budanov on meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: Russia has not yet given final answer. VIDEO
The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, commented on the possibility of a meeting between President Zelenskyy and dictator Putin.
He made this statement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Budanov was asked whether there would be a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
"We don't know yet. We raised this issue (during negotiations. - Ed.)," said the head of the Presidential Office.
However, according to Budanov, Russia has not yet provided a final answer.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Trump's special representative Wiktoff said that the summit between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place in three weeks. Trump may join.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that holding a trilateral meeting is important.
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