Zelenskyy: US wants to end war by July 4 – Ukraine supports this initiative

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was new information to him that the United States wants to conclude a peace agreement to end Russia’s war by 4 July 2026, but Kyiv supports this.

He said this at the "Ukraine – Countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics" summit, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s reaction to the US intentions

"As for 4 July, I can only support this. For me, this is new information. Although information changes quickly," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine has always supported a swift end to the conflict, but not on the terms of handing over part of its territories to Russia.

"It is not about a fast-track being linked to us giving up part of our territories. We are holding meetings all day today, that is, until now, I was not familiar with this information. In any case, during the talks in Abu Dhabi, as well as in Switzerland, the Ukrainian and American sides raised the issue that the United States has the desire and vision to end this war as soon as possible," the president added.

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Background

Earlier, the Bloomberg news agency, citing its own sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump wants to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia by 4 July – by US Independence Day. There has been no official confirmation of this.

CNN reported that Trump wants to stage a large ceremony for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

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