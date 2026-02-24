Trump wants to make peace between Ukraine and Russia by 4 July, - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump wants to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia by 4 July, Independence Day in the United States.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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End of the war

The publication notes that Trump's efforts to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine have reached an impasse.

"Peace talks have reached an dead end, and fighting has largely reached a dead end after four years of war," the article says.

Read more: Only after visiting Ukraine will Trump understand who aggressor is and who should be pressured, - Zelenskyy

Bloomberg writes that the US insists on concluding a peace agreement before Trump celebrates the 250th anniversary of US independence on 4 July.

"But according to senior European and NATO officials, there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to conclude an agreement that does not meet his basic demands," the journalists noted.

Even some American officials privately admit that they see no signs that Putin is ready to compromise on his maximalist positions.

Read more: US and Russia have same demand for Ukraine to end war – to leave Donbas, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, CNN reported that Trump wants to hold a grand ceremony to sign a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: US aggressively lobbying EU for US arms purchases - Politico