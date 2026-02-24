Trump wants to hold grand ceremony to sign peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - CNN

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are differences regarding the sequence of steps on the path to peace.

He said this in an interview with CNN, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the article, Trump wants President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a peace agreement with Russia and an agreement with the United States and European countries that would provide Ukraine with immediate security guarantees, ideally at a grand ceremony marking the end of the war.

The head of state believes that security guarantees must first be agreed upon and ratified by the US Congress.

Read more: For four years now, Putin has been trying to take Kyiv in three days. He has not achieved his goals, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

He said that this would give the Ukrainian people confidence that they could rely on their allies in the future, because they had been let down too many times in the past.

"We have good things in these security guarantees, it’s true ... But I want (a) very specific answer: what (our) partners will be ready to do if Putin will come again. This is what Ukrainians want to hear," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Only after visiting Ukraine will Trump understand who aggressor is and who should be pressured, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Read more: Summit between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place in three weeks. Trump may join, - Witkoff