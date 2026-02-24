Trump wants to hold grand ceremony to sign peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - CNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are differences regarding the sequence of steps on the path to peace.
He said this in an interview with CNN, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the article, Trump wants President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a peace agreement with Russia and an agreement with the United States and European countries that would provide Ukraine with immediate security guarantees, ideally at a grand ceremony marking the end of the war.
The head of state believes that security guarantees must first be agreed upon and ratified by the US Congress.
He said that this would give the Ukrainian people confidence that they could rely on their allies in the future, because they had been let down too many times in the past.
"We have good things in these security guarantees, it’s true ... But I want (a) very specific answer: what (our) partners will be ready to do if Putin will come again. This is what Ukrainians want to hear," Zelenskyy explained.
What preceded it?
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
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