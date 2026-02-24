For four years now, Putin has been trying to take Kyiv in three days. He has not achieved his goals, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his goals in Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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We have defended our independence and have not lost our statehood

"Today marks exactly four years since Putin has been taking Kyiv in three days. And that says a lot about our resistance, about how Ukraine has been fighting all this time. Behind these words are millions of our people, great courage, hard work, endurance and the long road that Ukraine has been travelling since 24 February," the head of state emphasised.

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Four years of resistance

"Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and looking at today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood, Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken the Ukrainian people, he has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

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