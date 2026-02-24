Only after visiting Ukraine will Trump understand who aggressor is and who should be pressured, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in his address on the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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What is known?

In one part of the video, Zelenskyy walks past a public memorial with flags and photos of fallen soldiers.

According to him, he really wants to come here one day with the US president.

Read more: It is lie that there is more corruption in Ukraine than in EU. We are doing well, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"I know for sure: only by visiting Ukraine and seeing our life and struggle with your own eyes, feeling our people and this sea of pain, can you understand what this war is really about. And because of whom. Who is the aggressor here. Who needs to be pressured.

To understand that Ukraine is defending life, fighting for this very thing. And this is not a street fight. This is an attack by a sick state on a sovereign one, and to understand that Putin is this war. He is the reason for its beginning and the obstacle to its end. And it is Russia that must be put in its place so that there can be true peace," the head of state emphasised.

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