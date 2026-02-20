US aggressively lobbying EU for US arms purchases - Politico

The Trump administration has threatened to take retaliatory measures against European countries if the EU gives preference to domestic arms manufacturers in its efforts to rearm the continent.

This is mentioned in an article by Politico, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Thus, the Ministry of War opposed the EU's attempts to restrict access by American arms manufacturers to the European market and warned that this would provoke a response.

The White House made these comments in response to the European Commission's consultation in early February, after the EU executive asked for feedback from governments and industry on European rules for arms procurement.

The United States strongly opposes any changes to the directive that would limit the ability of American industry to maintain or otherwise participate in the national defense procurement of EU countries.

Protectionist policies that squeeze American companies out of the market, while the largest European defense companies continue to reap significant benefits from access to the US market, are the wrong course of action," the US administration said ahead of the planned update of EU defense procurement laws.

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Washington's comments highlight the paradox in the US approach to Europe: although the Trump administration has repeatedly told Europeans that it wants them to take on the bulk of the continent's defense, the US does not want this to happen at the expense of American defense companies.

Politico writes that the EU executive will present an updated version of the procurement directive amid broader and more controversial pressure to introduce rules to support European manufacturers. It is still unclear whether the new text will contain mandatory rules in favor of European manufacturers.

The European Union already gives preference to local companies in projects such as the €150 billion SAFE program, which provides loans for the purchase of weapons, and in the procurement of weapons, which Ukraine can carry out using a recently agreed €90 billion loan. EU funds can only be used to purchase military equipment if at least 65% of the cost of the equipment is purchased in Europe.

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Answer

"In its statement, the Pentagon warned that any move to include a clear 'Buy European' clause in future procurement legislation would trigger a response from the US," the article says.

"If measures giving preference to European goods are implemented in the national procurement legislation of member states, the US is likely to review all existing general exceptions and derogations from Buy American laws provided for or adopted in connection with our (mutual defense procurement agreements)," the Pentagon said.

In effect, this means that the US could close access to European companies.

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About 19 of the 27 EU capitals have signed such agreements with Washington, allowing European companies to participate in Pentagon tenders.

"In the future, any exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and only if deemed necessary to support NATO interoperability and standardization requirements," the US says.

Although the Pentagon purchases most of its equipment from American companies, European firms such as Italy's Leonardo and Sweden's Saab also sell their products to the US.

Washington believes that the provision on purchasing European goods for national procurement will restrict the freedom of EU countries, weaken NATO, and jeopardize the ability of European allies to achieve the Alliance's goals agreed upon last year. The Trump administration also argues that this would contradict the EU's commitments under a trade agreement signed last summer, in which the European Commission promised to buy more American weapons.

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