Ukraine resumes controlled arms exports – Umerov

Ukraine has begun restoring controlled arms exports: after an eight-month break, the interagency commission on military-technical cooperation policy and export control held a meeting and issued the first permits to defense industry enterprises, while keeping the Defense Forces’ needs as the top priority.

Censor.NET reports that this was announced by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

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"Controlled arms exports are about the state’s security and the development of our defense industry. They open the way to new security alliances and broader international partnerships," he wrote.

Export of Ukrainian weapons in a controlled format

Umerov stressed: "The President of Ukraine set the task of opening exports of Ukrainian weapons in a controlled format. We are carrying it out. The interagency commission on military-technical cooperation policy and export control has resumed its work and held a meeting for the first time in eight months."

Read more: Ukraine opens up exports: By 2026, there will be ten export centres in Europe, - Zelenskyy

Following the meeting, Ukrainian enterprises received the first permits to export controlled items. All decisions are under state control and with the Defense Forces’ needs as an unconditional priority.

Production capacity of Ukraine’s defense industry

Today, the production capacity of Ukraine’s defense industry exceeds $55 billion. In the areas of UAVs, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance, Ukraine’s capabilities already exceed the volume of domestic procurement. Coordinated exports make it possible to attract investment, scale up production, and roll out new technologies for the Ukrainian army.

Read more: PURL Program: Head of Mission to NATO Hetmanchuk names 6 countries that helped Ukraine the most in purchasing weapons

"Ukraine’s defense industry has proven its effectiveness in the war. Now our task is to turn this experience into long-term industrial strength and part of shared security with our partners," Umerov stressed.

It was previously reported that Ukraine is opening drone exports, with ten export centers set to operate in Europe in 2026.