Ukraine opens up exports: By 2026, there will be ten export centres in Europe, - Zelenskyy

Ten export centers will be operating in Europe in 2026.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine opens up exports

Today we are launching exports. By 2026, there will be ten export centers in Europe. These include the Baltic countries and the countries of Northern Europe. Ten representative offices will be operating in 2026. In mid-February, we will see the production of our drones in Germany. I will accept the first drone. This is a working line. Production lines are operating in Britain. This is all our Ukrainian technology," the president said.

Ukrainian technologies

Zelenskyy emphasized that today, Europe's security is built on technology and drones.

"There are several different projects. All of them will be based mainly on Ukrainian technologies and Ukrainian specialists. We are simply at war, and not all companies yet feel such freedom that they can enter all other markets," he added.

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