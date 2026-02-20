Manufacturer Spetsmashkomplekt reported pressure after SSU searches and halted ammunition production. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian company Spetsmashkomplekt LLC, which manufactures large-calibre 12.7×99 and 12.7×108 cartridges for the Armed Forces, announced a temporary suspension of operations following searches conducted by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, based on information from the company, on 12 February 2026, law enforcement officers conducted seven searches at the homes of officials and three more at production facilities.

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Details

Also, according to the company, investigative actions took place at the premises of some customers. During the searches, technical documentation and computer equipment were seized. Spetsmashkomplekt stated that because of this, the company cannot continue production.

Work has been suspended since 13 February, and employment contracts with employees have been temporarily suspended.

Criminal proceedings were opened on 16 October 2025. According to the investigation, the company allegedly manufactured cartridges in violation of technical requirements, using low-quality gunpowder, without proper annealing of the casings, and with possible defects in the steel core of the bullets. The case file also states that the products do not meet the declared technical specifications.

The company rejects these accusations. They claim that the cartridges are tested and their quality is controlled by representatives of the customers. In addition, in December 2025, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine conducted its own product tests.

According to Igor Fomenko, head of the Defence Association, there is a threat of losing production capacity.

Spetsmashkomplekt stated that the searches had effectively disrupted preparations for new contracts with the Defence Forces. The company therefore rejects the accusations, considering the searches and the case to be pressure on the enterprise.

Ihor Holtvenko, director of Spetsmashproekt LLC, also commented on the investigation and the actions of law enforcement agencies. He stated that the criminal proceedings were opened on 16 October 2025, so, according to him, the Security Service of Ukraine allegedly knew about the possible commission of a "crime" but did not stop the supply and did not warn state customers.

"If the SSU believed that a crime was being committed, it would have been logical to immediately stop these actions and inform the customers. Instead, this was not done," Holtvenko said.

In his opinion, such inaction may indicate a violation on the part of officials.

"I believe that illegal actions may have been taken to conceal a fictitious crime. I ask the State Bureau of Investigations to pay attention to this," the director said.

Holtvenko also suggested that the case could be fabricated, beneficial to ammunition importers, or fabricated in the interests of the enemy.

"This will be a significant loss for the state's defence capability," the director stressed.

Therefore, the company has publicly appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General to ensure an objective investigation.

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