Netherlands, UK, Norway and Sweden provide $500 mln to buy weapons for Ukraine under PURL

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden have allocated $500 million to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence said this, Censor.NET reports.

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The Netherlands’ contribution is about 90 million euros, the statement said. The funds are to be used to urgently buy missiles for Patriot systems, artillery shells, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and spare parts.

"Despite all diplomatic efforts, we see every day that Russian terrorist attacks continue. As temperatures in Ukraine fall to -20 degrees, Russian drones and missiles are deliberately striking energy facilities. This is simply a crime. That is why it is extremely important that we continue to provide Ukraine with strong support, especially in the area of air defense," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

Read more: Britain to allocate $205 million for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, - Politico

PURL program

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine using partner funding, especially from NATO countries. It speeds up deliveries of key weapons and supports Ukraine’s defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

Within a few months, partner contributions exceeded several billion dollars (as of late 2025, more than $4 billion, with more than 20 countries joining the project).

Ukrainian authorities believe the program needs about $15 billion a year to fully cover needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including:

missiles for Patriot systems,

ammunition for HIMARS,

other important US-made weapons.

Read more: Britain to allocate $205 million for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, - Politico