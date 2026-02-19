Clashes break out in Bukovyna between TCR and civilians over man on wanted list. VIDEO

In the Chernivtsi region, an attempt to arrest a man who was allegedly wanted by the police escalated into a violent confrontation involving gunfire. According to Censor.NET, a video of the conflict, which took place in the village of Mamalyha with the participation of the warning group, has been published online.

The footage shows the use of force and firearms by a member of the special police unit.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the incident:

Use of force: The recording shows a man in military uniform (presumably a representative of the special police unit accompanying the group) striking civilians with his foot and the butt of his service weapon.

Warning shots: The sound of gunshots can be heard in the video. According to preliminary information, the law enforcement officer fired them into the air.

Reason for the conflict: The author of the publication notes that the measures were taken against a person who was wanted by the police. At that time, unknown persons tried to obstruct law enforcement officers and blocked official transport.

See more: Hit policewoman while fleeing from TCR: man was taken into custody in Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTO