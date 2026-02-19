Hit policewoman while fleeing from TCR: man was taken into custody in Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTO
In the Kharkiv region, a 49-year-old man who ran over a police officer and attempted to flee from the TCR was taken into custody without the right to bail.
This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, according to Censor.NET.
More about the incident
As noted, the incident occurred on 16 February during joint activities by military personnel of the TCR and SS and employees of the Patrol Police Department in the Kharkiv region. While checking documents, they determined that the 49-year-old man, the driver of the car, was wanted and should be taken to the TCR department.
According to the police, the man allegedly tried to avoid this. Law enforcement officers said that he started driving the car and ran over a policewoman who was trying to stop him. After that, the man allegedly continued driving. The police caught up with him and detained him.
Preventive measure
- The Novobavarskyi District Court in Kharkiv ruled on a preventive measure for the man – to take him into custody without the right to bail.
- Investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region informed him that he was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code — threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer. The article provides for restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to five years.
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