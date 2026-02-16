Group of civilians attacked military personnel of TCR in Odesa: there are casualties

On Sunday, 15 February, in Odesa, during a document check, a group of civilians attacked servicemen of the TCR and SS. Tear gas and physical force were used against the military.

This was reported on Facebook by the Odesa Regional TCR and SS, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the incident

The regional centre reported that during the verification of military registration documents and the escort of a man who had violated military registration rules to the district TCR, a group of military personnel was subjected to aggression by civilians.

"Instead of complying with the lawful demands of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the crowd resorted to mass obstruction of state activities in the field of mobilisation preparation," the agency said.

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The TCR reported that tear gas and physical force were used against the servicemen. As a result of these unlawful actions, the personnel of the warning group suffered bodily injuries of varying severity and chemical burns to the corneas of their eyes.

The injured servicemen were hospitalised. The attackers also damaged a service vehicle and video recording equipment.

"The actions of the persons involved in the attack constitute serious crimes under the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The management of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS is initiating an urgent petition to law enforcement agencies to bring to justice the widest possible range of participants in the incident in accordance with the most severe sanctions of the law," the statement said.

Read more: He stabbed TCR soldier in neck in Cherkasy region: wounded man hospitalised, attacker detained