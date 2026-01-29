He stabbed TCR soldier in neck in Cherkasy region: wounded man hospitalised, attacker detained

On 28 January, in the Uman district of Cherkasy region, an unknown man stabbed a soldier from the territorial recruitment and social support centre in the neck.

This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional TCR, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the incident occurred during the conduct of measures to alert conscripts. The servicemen acted correctly and in accordance with the law.

"An aggressive man approached a group of soldiers and stabbed one of them in the neck with a knife,’ the statement said. Fortunately, the knife did not hit the carotid artery. The wounded man was taken to a medical facility, where he is receiving the necessary assistance and treatment.

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The attacker was detained and handed over to law enforcement agencies. At the time of publication, there were no official comments from the police regarding the incident.

The TCR emphasised that the wounded soldier had been awarded the Order "For Courage" for his combat missions in the Chernihiv region. He also took part in battles in the Donetsk region, was wounded twice, but continued his service in RTCR and SS in the Cherkasy region.

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"He could not even imagine that in his native Cherkasy region someone would attack him with a knife, someone whom he himself had defended from the first day of the full-scale invasion," the TCR noted.