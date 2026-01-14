Unknown person fired shots at TCR vehicle in Lviv region: no one was injured, attacker is being sought
In the Lviv region, an unknown person fired at a vehicle belonging to the military personnel of TCR and SS.
This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
No one was injured as a result of the incident, but the minibus belonging to the RTCR military personnel who were carrying out the warning measures sustained technical damage.
"The incident occurred today, 14 January, at around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Lesia Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnia streets in the village of Rudno. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at a Volkswagen Transporter, then drove away from the scene," the statement said.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on hooliganism.
The police are taking measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the perpetrator.
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