Unknown person fired shots at TCR vehicle in Lviv region: no one was injured, attacker is being sought

In the Lviv region, an unknown person fired at a vehicle belonging to the military personnel of TCR and SS.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

No one was injured as a result of the incident, but the minibus belonging to the RTCR military personnel who were carrying out the warning measures sustained technical damage.

"The incident occurred today, 14 January, at around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Lesia Ukrainka and Nebesna Sotnia streets in the village of Rudno. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at a Volkswagen Transporter, then drove away from the scene," the statement said.

Read more: Over 270 attacks on TCR and SS troops since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Armed Forces of Ukraine. DOCUMENT

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on hooliganism.

The police are taking measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the perpetrator.

See more: Man who attacked TCR serviceman with axe in Lviv region has been detained, - police. PHOTOS