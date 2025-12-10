Man who attacked TCR serviceman with axe in Lviv region has been detained, - police. PHOTOS

In Lviv region, police detained a malefactor who attacked a serviceman of the RTCR and SS. For his actions, the suspect, a 52-year-old resident of Stryi, faces up to five years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Attack on a soldier

On 9 December, at around 7:30 p.m., the 102 emergency line received a report from doctors at the Stryi Central District Hospital about a patient who had sought help for a chest contusion.







As established by employees of the Stryi District Police Department, the soldier of the RTCR and SS received the injury while carrying out alert measures on Krasivskyi Street in the city of Stryi. Seeing a group of soldiers, a passerby tried to flee. When one of the servicemen caught up with him, the man struck him in the chest with a kitchen tool resembling an "axe-hammer".

See more: Man wounds TCR military with traumatic weapon in Kremenchuk, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Criminal proceedings have been initiated

Investigators from the local police department have launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 (Threats or violence against an official or citizen performing public duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

The police established the whereabouts of the perpetrator, a 52-year-old resident of the district centre, and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the issue of notifying the detainee of his suspicion of committing a crime and choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. The Stryi District Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that a TCR soldier was wounded while checking documents in the Lviv region.

Read more: Killing of TCR service member Bondarenko: suspect Kedruk remanded in custody for 60 days