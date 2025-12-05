Killing of TCR service member Bondarenko: suspect Kedruk remanded in custody for 60 days

The Frankivskyi District Court of Lviv has ordered a measure of restraint for Hryhorii Kedruk, suspected of fatally wounding Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) service member and ATO veteran Yurii Bondarenko. He has been remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

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It is noted that the prosecution filed a motion asking the court to place the suspect in pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail.

The suspect’s lawyer asked the court to impose 24-hour house arrest or custody with a minimum bail amount. She said the 30-year-old man has no prior convictions, has an official place of residence (he rents a flat) and a formal education, but is unofficially employed. The case file also includes a document stating that the suspect’s grandmother suffers from serious illnesses and that he supports her financially.

Read more: Man fatally stabs TCR serviceman in Lviv and flees: he has been detained (updated). PHOTOS

The court ordered that the suspect be held in pre-trial detention without bail for 60 days, until 30 January 2026.

Background

On the evening of 3 December in Lviv, a service member of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi TTCR and SS was fatally wounded during an ID check.

A man who refused to identify himself and acted aggressively stabbed service member Yurii Bondarenko, damaging his aorta. The victim was taken to hospital but, despite doctors’ efforts, died from critical blood loss. Another soldier was struck in the head.