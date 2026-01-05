ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10644 visitors online
News Attack on the TCR
3 199 77

Over 270 attacks on TCR and SS troops since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Armed Forces of Ukraine. DOCUMENT

Four military recruitment office troops killed on duty since invasion

Four service members of the Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) were killed while performing their duties.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda (UP), this is stated in a response from the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 272 attacks on TCR and SS service members have been recorded.

Pre-trial investigations are ongoing into 205 incidents.

Four military recruitment office troops killed on duty since invasion

As of December 2025, four TCR and SS service members were killed while performing their duties. Criminal cases have been opened in all instances.

See more: Man who attacked TCR serviceman with axe in Lviv region has been detained, - police. PHOTOS

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of December 3, 2025, in Lviv, a service member of the Halytsko-Frankivsk District TCR and SS was fatally wounded during a document check.
  • On December 24, in Rivne region, a notification team from the Sarny district TCR and SS came under attack by mobilization-age Ukrainian citizens while performing its duties.
  • On December 25, in Dnipro, during notification measures, a man stabbed two TCR and SS service members.
  • It was also reported that in the Rivne region, during a clash, a man in uniform sprayed pepper spray toward a woman holding a child.

Watch more: "I had knife, was not wanted and waited for lawyer": testimony of suspect in killing of TCR service member in Lviv. VIDEO

Author: 

assault (212) TCR and SS (506)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 