"I had knife, was not wanted and waited for lawyer": testimony of suspect in killing of TCR service member in Lviv. VIDEO

Thirty-year-old Hryhorii Kedruk, suspected of killing Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) service member Yurii Bondarenko, confirmed in court that he had a knife on him at the time of the incident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

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Kedruk said he was not on a wanted list and had all the documents required for an ID check by TCR and SS personnel. He claimed he was waiting for a lawyer and did not try to avoid the check.

According to the suspect, during the incident, "three or four uniformed personnel" used force and tear gas against him. Kedruk described the events as "very bad" and expressed regret about the consequences.

Read more: Killing of TCR service member Bondarenko: suspect Kedruk remanded in custody for 60 days

Hryhorii said he suffers from a number of illnesses, including a congenital heart defect and a kidney condition. However, he was unable to provide medical certificates to confirm this. At the same time, the suspect confirmed that he had a knife on him, which he wore on his belt.

The suspect was charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 121 – intentional grievous bodily harm with fatal consequences, committed in a manner characterised by particular torment;

Part 3 of Article 350 – intentional grievous bodily harm inflicted in connection with the performance of official duties, which resulted in the victim’s death.

Read more: Two TCR servicemen stabbed in Kryvyi Rih: one in serious condition, attacker identified – National Police

Background

On the evening of 3 December in Lviv, a service member of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi TTCR and SS was fatally wounded during an ID check.

A man who refused to identify himself and acted aggressively stabbed service member Yurii Bondarenko, damaging his aorta. The victim was taken to hospital, but, despite doctors’ efforts, died from critical blood loss. Another soldier was struck in the head.

The Frankivskyi District Court of Lviv has ordered a measure of restraint for Hryhorii Kedruk, suspected of fatally wounding Territorial Recruitment Centre service member and ATO veteran Yurii Bondarenko. He has been remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

See more: Life imprisonment for organiser and 9 years for accomplice: verdict in murder case in Lviv region. PHOTOS