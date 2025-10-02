Two TCR servicemen stabbed in Kryvyi Rih: one in serious condition, attacker identified – National Police

On the morning of October 2 in Kryvyi Rih, two servicemen of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) were attacked.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk regional police and the regional TCR and SS, according to Censor.NET.

During a notification procedure in the Pokrovske district, a conflict broke out between the servicemen and a local resident. The man pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed a 53-year-old and a 36-year-old TRC representative before fleeing. The wounded were taken to hospital, with one reported in serious condition.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 and Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional grievous bodily harm, punishable by up to eight years in prison. The suspected attacker has already been identified.

Read more on Telegram channel!