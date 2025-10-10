Life imprisonment for organiser and 9 years for accomplice: verdict in murder case in Lviv region. PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of two residents of Lviv region - a 34-year-old and a 31-year-old man - who committed a series of robberies, one of which resulted in murder.

The investigation found that in 2020, in the village of Myklashev in Pustomyty district, the defendants, together with a third accomplice who is still wanted, committed a robbery against the former head of the village council and his wife, Censor.NET reports.

At night, the attackers broke a window, entered the house, tied the couple up and separated them into different rooms. While interrogating the man about the whereabouts of the money, the attackers severely beat him with their hands and feet, causing numerous injuries, including broken ribs. The victim died on the spot from his injuries.

The attackers then seized money, jewellery and equipment worth over UAH 700,000 and fled. The police subsequently detained two of the perpetrators.

The investigation also revealed that the same individuals had committed similar attacks in Lviv, Rivne and Ternopil regions in 2017-2020. During one of the robberies, they poisoned the owners' dog to break into the yard, and in another, they stole hunting weapon and ammunition.

In addition, in 2017, the senior attacker tried to rob a currency exchanger at knifepoint, but the woman managed to resist and escaped.

The court found the 34-year-old man guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The 31-year-old accomplice was sentenced to 9 years and 1 month in prison with confiscation of property for aiding and abetting in preparation for robbery, theft and illegal possession of weapons.

