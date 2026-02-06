Shot at TCR in Vinnytsia: police detained suspect. PHOTO

A man who fired shots at a warning group and law enforcement officers was detained in Vinnytsia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the communications department of the Vinnytsia region police.

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The detainee turned out to be a local resident. On 4 February, he was detained by operatives and KORD fighters on the Nemyriv Highway.

The incident occurred on 1 February at around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kazimir Malevich and Heroes of the National Guard streets. Upon seeing the alert group, the man fired an unidentified weapon in the direction of the service vehicle and law enforcement officers, after which he fled the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

As a result of the measures taken, the suspect was detained in accordance with procedural rules by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Vinnytsia District Police Department with the support of KORD special forces. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office, notified the detainee of suspicion under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or military personnel).

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that TCR military serviceman in Zhytomyr region used a starter pistol during mobilisation measures: no one was injured.

The regional TCR initiated an official investigation.

Watch more: TCR Military personnel forcibly detained man in Odesa: they say it was self-defence. VIDEO