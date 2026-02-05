TCR Military personnel forcibly detained man in Odesa: they say it was self-defence. VIDEO

In Odesa, servicemen from the TCR and SS used force against a man who was wanted for violating military registration rules.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

A video filmed on 4 February in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa was posted on social media. The footage shows TCR soldiers catching a man who was running away and starting to beat him.

Read more: Beating of serviceman in Kremenets, Ternopil region: two men served notices of suspicion, police say

Reaction of the TCR

The Odesa Regional TCR said that during a joint inspection of military registration documents, it was discovered that the citizen was wanted for violating military registration rules.

"In response to the lawful request of military personnel to proceed to the district territorial centre for recruitment and social support to clarify registration data and complete the necessary documents, the person reacted aggressively and, according to preliminary data, physically resisted and attacked a military officer.

In order to stop the illegal actions, for self-defence and to carry out administrative detention, physical force was used against the citizen. The person was then taken to the TCR and SS for the preparation of administrative materials and the implementation of the prescribed procedures," the statement said.

Read more: Military personnel should not be directly involved in mobilisation and delivery to TCRSS, - Office of the Military Ombudsman.

The TCC claims that the video does not reflect the full chronology of events and shows signs of selective editing, which may distort the actual circumstances of the incident, in particular the moment when the citizen's unlawful actions began.

At the same time, the management of the regional TCC has initiated an official investigation, after which a legal assessment will be provided and a decision will be made in accordance with the established procedure.

Read more: Russia invented fake story about murder of military officer in Kharkiv to turn Ukrainians against mobilisation, - regional military commissariat