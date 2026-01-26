Russia invented fake story about murder of military officer in Kharkiv to turn Ukrainians against mobilisation, - regional military commissariat
Enemy propaganda has once again spread a fabrication on social media about alleged "national resistance" to mobilisation in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the regional TCR and SS.
Propagandists fabricate fake news
As noted, Russia lacks real confirmed conflicts, so propagandists have invented another story about the murder of a serviceman of the TCR and SS for their readers. However, the authors of the "news" surprisingly have no evidence to back up their claims.
"The goal of this campaign is to divide society, turn Ukrainians against the TCR, and provoke them to resist mobilisation into the Defence Forces, thereby undermining Ukraine's defence capabilities and complicating the situation for our defenders on the front lines," the TCR emphasises.
TCR reaction
It is also noted that all servicemen of the TCR continue to perform extremely important tasks to replenish military units.
"We emphasise that Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen without combat experience are only involved in combat operations after undergoing intensive military training. Attempts to impose 'national resistance' will not destroy our unity. The people of Ukraine are defending what is theirs," the military registration and enlistment office added.
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