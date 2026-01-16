Military personnel should not be directly involved in mobilisation and delivery to TCRSS, - Office of the Military Ombudsman.

The division of society into military personnel and civilians, or TCR and civilians, does not contribute to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

This was reported by the Office of the Military Ombudsman, according to Censor.NET, citing Espreso.

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Consequences of the conflict between the TCC and citizens

The Office made this statement in the context of the murder of TCR serviceman Yurii Bondarenko in Lviv and answered the question of whether they consider this crime to be a consequence of the general escalation of conflicts between TCR military personnel and civilians.

They reminded that, according to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation," the organisation of the direct implementation of mobilisation preparation and mobilisation measures in the relevant territory or the facilitation of their implementation is carried out by local executive authorities.

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Impact on the mobilisation process and defence capability

"The position of the Military Ombudsman's Office remains unchanged – military personnel should not be directly involved in mobilisation or delivery to the TCR. The task of the military is to draw up a mobilisation plan, register personnel and distribute personnel," the statement said.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman noted that dividing society into military personnel and civilians, or TCR and civilians, does not contribute to strengthening the state's defence capability.

"Any abuse of authority or misconduct on the part of both conscripts and military personnel of the TCR negatively affects the mobilisation process and defence capability," the statement added.

Read more: Defense Ministry to propose systemic solutions to problems with TCR. Larger-scale mobilization changes needed, Zelenskyy says