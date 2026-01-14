Defense Ministry to propose systemic solutions to problems with TCR. Larger-scale mobilization changes needed, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The talks focused, in particular, on changes to the mobilization process.

The head of state wrote about this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Territorial Centers of Recruitment (TCR) and Mobilization

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCRs. Decisions have already been made to ensure a fairer distribution of personnel among combat brigades. But much larger-scale changes are needed in the mobilization process, which will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our country," the president said.

Fedorov will also present the ministry’s new team in the near future.

Read more: Rada extended martial law and mobilisation until 4 May 2026

Air defense, the frontline, and drones

In addition, there are specific decisions on protecting Ukraine’s skies that must be implemented as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy said that, in coordination with the military, the technological component must be significantly strengthened to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, and problematic issues of frontline sustainment must also be resolved.

In particular, an audit of defense-sector funding will be carried out promptly. Fedorov will present ways to close the gaps.

"Decisions are also being prepared to increase financial support for our warriors on the front line. Separately, we are working on drone supplies: the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a baseline level of providing combat brigades with drones and procure specialized drones to strike the enemy deeper along the frontline," the head of state added.

See more: TCR military officer who beat up history teacher in Kharkiv was sentenced to three years of prison. PHOTO