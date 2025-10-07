TCR military officer who beat up history teacher in Kharkiv was sentenced to three years of prison. PHOTO
In Kharkiv, a court announced a verdict in the case of the beating of a history teacher by a TCR soldier. Serhii Volovyk was found guilty of hooliganism and sentenced to three years' imprisonment.
This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.
The court also ruled to recover UAH 150,000 in non-pecuniary damage from the accused.
The victim, Yurii Fediai, demanded UAH 300,000 in non-pecuniary damage and UAH 21,000 in legal aid in a civil suit. Volovyk said he was ready to pay UAH 30,000 in non-pecuniary damage and UAH 21,000 in legal aid.
The ex-military TCR can appeal the verdict within 30 days.
As a reminder, in May 2025, a video was posted online showing a TCR serviceman in Kharkiv beating a man in civilian clothes twice during a public warning event.
Afterwards, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the victim was a teacher who had an official deferral from mobilisation.
Subsequently, the TCR and SS soldier was notified of suspicion for beating the man during the document check.
