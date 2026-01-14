Rada extended martial law and mobilisation until 4 May 2026
The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
This was the 18th vote to extend martial law.
The decision was supported by 330 MPs.
The previous decrees are valid until 3 February. Thus, martial law has been extended until 4 May 2026.
Parliamentarians also supported the extension of martial law.
In favour – 312.
What preceded this?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that martial law will be lifted when Ukraine has security guarantees, including monitoring and the presence of partners.
- He previously stated that Ukraine wants to receive security guarantees from the United States for 30-50 years.
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