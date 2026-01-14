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News Extension of martial law and mobilization
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Rada extended martial law and mobilisation until 4 May 2026

The Rada supported the extension of martial law and mobilisation

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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This was the 18th vote to extend martial law.

The decision was supported by 330 MPs.

Martial law extended until 4 May 2026
Martial law extended until 4 May 2026

The previous decrees are valid until 3 February. Thus, martial law has been extended until 4 May 2026.

Parliamentarians also supported the extension of martial law.

In favour – 312.

Read more: Shmyhal to be again nominated for position of Minister of Energy: new resolution issued

What preceded this?

Read more: Rada appointed Fedorov as Minister of Defence of Ukraine

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VR (2059) mobilization (1271) martial law (108)
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