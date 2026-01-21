Beating of serviceman in Kremenets, Ternopil region: two men served notices of suspicion, police say

In the Ternopil region, two men have been served notices of suspicion over the beating of an Armed Forces of Ukraine serviceman in Kremenets.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

They recalled that the incident occurred on January 11 at around 9:20 p.m. in the city of Kremenets. After a traffic accident involving a Mitsubishi L200 vehicle and a quad bike, a verbal dispute broke out between the drivers and escalated into a fight.

As a result of the incident, the victim, an AFU serviceman, sought medical assistance. Doctors diagnosed him with facial injuries.

Watch more: Group of young men on quad bikes beat serviceman in Kremenets, Ternopil region: TCR lieutenant colonel tried to intimidate soldier. VIDEO

Detentions and notices of suspicion

That same day, police identified those involved in the beating. They turned out to be two local residents. A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the criminal proceeding, law enforcement officers questioned all participants, witnesses, and eyewitnesses, reviewed CCTV footage, and referred the victim for a forensic medical examination to determine the nature and severity of the injuries.

Based on the collected facts, the suspects have been served notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to establish and verify new circumstances related to the beating of the serviceman. After receiving the forensic medical examination findings, the suspects’ actions will be given a final legal assessment and a corresponding procedural decision will be made.

See more: Sumy Regional Council deputy and his son beat up military personnel in Konotop. PHOTO