Group of young men on quad bikes beat serviceman in Kremenets, Ternopil region: TCR lieutenant colonel tried to intimidate soldier

In Kremenets, in theTernopil region, a group of young men in a state of alcohol intoxication caused a road accident and beat a serviceman, a major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A lieutenant colonel from a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support later arrived at the scene and tried to intimidate the serviceman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the victim's wife, Tetiana Shtan, on Facebook.

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What is known?

It is known that the incident occurred on January 11, 2026. The injured serviceman is Mykola, a major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife says that two days before the conflict he was granted permission to return home and celebrate his birthday. On January 11, he was on his way back to his unit.

"On the central street, a quad bike without license plates with a drunk driver slammed into his rear wheel. Kolia got out of the car to look at the damage, and at that moment the driver of another quad bike (which was standing on the roadside) comes up and hits him, without any dialogue or arguments. My husband defends himself, and the other driver from the quad bike that got into the accident jumps up and also starts beating him. The group of young men was not afraid of anything, neither the central lit street, nor the road, nor witnesses, nor the police station around the corner from this place. Because these are very prominent people in Kremenets. They stopped after the police arrived. They did not run away; they drove circles around the officers who were taking Kolia’s statement and processing the cases, the road accident and the criminal one and continued making threats, while the police chased them away (without detention)," Tetiana wrote.

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Later, a lieutenant colonel from the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support arrived

After that, according to her, sober friends of the young men appeared and immediately began offering money to "hush everything up."

"And when they heard ‘No,’ a full-fledged lieutenant colonel from the TCR and SS appeared at the scene. Do you think he came to check the documents of the strong and healthy civilian men who had beaten a serviceman? No. He showed up to ask: ‘B##dy hell, where is your piece of paper, how did you leave your unit like a slave and go beyond the garrison limits, why are you driving around here and preventing respectable people from riding quad bikes, I’ll call the Military Law Enforcement Service right now and report everything.’ He kept pressing whether Kolia was a combat officer, because he was heading back to a unit in western Ukraine. In fact, he stood there looking for any way to pressure a serviceman who volunteered to serve in 2015, completed his service, joined the reserve, and went back to service again from the first days of the full-scale invasion," the wounded soldier’s wife added.

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According to her, police officers stated that the quad bike driver was unidentified and returned the vehicle involved in the accident to its owner. The young men were also not tested for alcohol intoxication.

"In the official statement, the police cautiously wrote: ‘a dispute arose between the drivers and a fight broke out.’ Because Kremenets is a small western town with a closed circle of relatives, brothers and godfathers that covers all branches of power, and if you are part of this circle, you are a respectable person. You are in the premium, VIP reserve," Tetiana Shtan added.

Police reaction

On 13 January, the National Police website in the Ternopil region reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, 11 January, at around 9:20 p.m.

"The incident was preceded by a traffic accident involving a Mitsubishi L200 and a quad bike. No one was injured in the crash, but a conflict arose between the drivers, during which the quad bike driver and his acquaintance inflicted bodily injuries on the car driver. The victim is a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man sought medical assistance and was diagnosed with facial injuries," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case with a preliminary classification under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code — intentional minor bodily injury.

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