Mercedes driver who beat cyclist in Podil and left him unconscious by roadside will stand trial. PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have sent an indictment to court against a Mercedes driver who beat up a cyclist for commenting on his illegal parking in a bicycle lane.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

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Case details

It has been established that in September 2025, a 44-year-old resident of Bila Tserkva parked his Mercedes Gelandewagen on a bicycle lane. A verbal conflict arose between the driver and a 40-year-old cyclist who made a remark to him. As a result of the conflict, the driver struck the cyclist four times in the head and then left him unconscious on the side of the road. The victim suffered a fracture of the temporal bone of the skull and other injuries.













Read more: Mercedes driver who brutally beat cyclist in Kyiv embezzled UAH 25 million in funds for AFU – media

What does he face?

The defendant's actions are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

intentional grievous bodily harm, dangerous to life at the time of infliction (Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

knowingly leaving a person in a life-threatening condition without assistance (Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years.

During the pre-trial investigation, the accused was in custody, but the court later softened the preventive measure, setting bail at almost 2 million hryvnias, which the man paid.

Read more: Mercedes driver who beat cyclist unconscious in Kyiv re-arrested: he was served with new charges. PHOTO

What is known about the beating of a cyclist on the road

Earlier it was reported that in Kyiv, the police detained a Mercedes driver who severely beat a cyclist.

"Ukrainska Pravda," citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that the attacker was 44-year-old Oleksandr Khilyk, who is accused of embezzling 25 million hryvnias for the purchase of winter uniforms for the Kyiv Territorial Defence.

On 2 October, the Mercedes-Benz driver, who recently beat a cyclist unconscious in Podil, Kyiv, for commenting on his parking and left him in danger, was detained again in Bila Tserkva. He was informed of the new charges against him.

On 4 October, the Podil District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Oleksandr Khilyk, the Mercedes-Benz driver who beat a cyclist unconscious. The man was taken into custody for 30 days without the right to bail.

On 13 October, the Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the preventive measure for Mercedes driver Oleksandr Khilyk, who is suspected of beating a cyclist. He was remanded in custody for two months with the possibility of posting bail of 5 million hryvnias.