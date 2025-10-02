Mercedes driver who beat cyclist unconscious in Kyiv re-arrested: he was served with new charges. PHOTO

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz who recently beat a cyclist unconscious in Kyiv’s Podil district after being reproached for illegal parking, and then left him in danger, was re-arrested on October 2 in Bila Tserkva. He was served with a new charge.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

The man was charged under another article — leaving a person in danger (Part 3, Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This charge carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

"After the driver delivered three blows to the cyclist’s face, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse, he dragged the victim to the roadside and left him unconscious. The suspect then drove away from the scene. Following the new charge, a motion will be filed to place him in custody," the prosecution reminded.

Earlier, he was charged under Part 1, Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional grievous bodily harm, defined as bodily injury dangerous to life at the time it was inflicted.

The prosecutor requested his detention in court, but the court instead placed him under nighttime house arrest.

The prosecution appealed this preventive measure.

Earlier, it was reported that in Kyiv, the police detained a Mercedes driver who had severely beaten a cyclist.

"Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, the attacker was 44-year-old Oleksandr Khilyk, who is also accused in a case of embezzling 25 million hryvnias allocated for the purchase of winter uniforms for Kyiv’s Territorial Defense.

