Russian attack on Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology: departments on three floors damaged, patients transferred, - Ministry of Health. PHOTO

The Academician M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology continues to operate normally and accepts patients.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Health.

As noted, as a result of yesterday's Russian attack, the departments located on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the affected building sustained the greatest damage: endocrine cardiology and dyslipidaemia, as well as chronic coronary heart disease.

"Patients undergoing treatment in these departments have been transferred to other departments of the Institute," the statement said.

Damage assessment and determination of the scope of restoration work are currently underway.

"But the worst thing is that people died as a result of the shelling: a patient and a health worker," the Ministry of Health reminds.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the building of the Institute of Cardiology in Solomianskyi district was damaged by an enemy attack, killing two people.

