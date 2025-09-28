Building of Institute of Cardiology in Solomianskyi district was damaged, two people died there - State Emergency Service (updated)

In the morning of 28 September, the enemy continues to attack Kyiv with attack drones, and there is information about the consequences of the morning attack.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district. In the Darnytsia district, debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

"According to preliminary information, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on a residential building.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.

It is also noted that a fire broke out on one of the floors of a state medical institution in Solomensky district. Preliminary, there may be victims.

"According to the updated information, in Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell into the yard of a residential building. Several cars were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished," Klitschko added.

Updated information

As later clarified by the State Emergency Service, the building of the Institute of Cardiology in Solomyanskyi district was also damaged, where two people died.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, and a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, 5 people were hospitalised, and there is damage to residential infrastructure. Cars are on fire in the Dniprovsky district.