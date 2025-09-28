Russian attack on Kyiv region: bread factory in Fastiv district was on fire, employees were injured. There was fire in high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 28 September, Russian troops massively attacked the territory of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, unfortunately, there are victims of the enemy attack in the region.

In particular, five people were injured in the Fastiv district. These are employees of a bakery. All necessary medical care is being provided on the spot.

A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. It has now been extinguished.

A fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey residential building in Bila Tserkva. Six cars were damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

Two women aged 56 and 47 suffered an acute stress reaction. They were provided with medical aid at the scene.











More detailed information will be provided later. The enemy attack continues.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv.