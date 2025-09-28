Enemy is attacking with missiles and drones: there is threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv

Since the night of 28 September 2025, Russian troops have been attacking the territory of Ukraine using attack drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

According to the latest reports from the Air Force, Kyiv, the Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions are currently facing the greatest threat.

In particular, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. Loud explosions are heard in the Kyiv region.

Cruise missiles in the Kyiv region are flying towards Bila Tserkva.

"Missiles in Vinnytsia region, heading for Tulchyn. On the way to Nemyriv. To Illintsi. To Pohrybyshche," the statement said.

