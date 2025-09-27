ENG
News Photo Shelling of Vinnytsia region
Consequences of enemy attack on Vinnytsia region: fire was extinguished overnight. PHOTOS

A fire broke out in the Vinnytsia region as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones. More than 30 rescuers and 8 units of equipment were involved in the firefighting.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

