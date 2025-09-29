Heart couldn’t withstand stress: woman died in shelter in Kyiv during massive Russian attack. PHOTO

On the night of 28 September, a woman died in one of Kyiv' s shelters during a massive Russian attack. Her heart could not withstand the stress.

This was reported by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko and the United24 platform, Censor.NET informs.

Tkachenko said that as a result of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv, four people were killed, including a child, and 13 others were injured.

"Today, the Russians wounded 13 Kyiv residents, killing four of them. The Russians killed 12-year-old Oleksandra, a seventh-grade student at a school in Solomianskyi district. The russians killed our people at the Institute of Cardiology - those who helped and needed help. In addition, one woman could not withstand the stress and died in a shelter," the official said.

In turn, the United24 platform clarified that the woman who died in the shelter was Ilona Revut.

Photo: United24

"The heart of 52-year-old Ilona Revut stopped in the shelter during the Russian shelling. According to her colleagues, the woman was healthy and led an active lifestyle, but had an extremely difficult time enduring stress during the Russian attacks," the statement said.

As a reminder, 12-year-old Oleksandra Polishchuk was killed in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of Sunday, 28 September.

Russia's massive strike on 28 September

As a reminder, on the night of 28 September, the Russian occupiers attacked a number of Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles. In particular, the attack on Kyiv resulted in 14 injured and 4 dead, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Kyiv, the Russians also damaged the Institute of Cardiology, where the bodies of two dead were found. In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv region, where 27 people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia also came under Russian shelling. More than 30 people were injured in the attack, including three children.

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in Sumy region with strike drones. Two people were wounded.

In Odesa region, Russian occupiers attacked a winery, destroying a workshop and a warehouse of finished products.

According to the Air Force, the Russian army launched various types of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 611 targets. A total of 643 means of air strike were used.

