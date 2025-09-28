ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region
Workshop and warehouse for finished products at wine factory were destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa region. PHOTOS

As a result of a nighttime Russian drone strike in the Odesa region, a winery's workshop and finished goods warehouse were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Wine Association, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a work shift of 50 employees was evacuated. The roof and glazing of a private house were also damaged.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Read more: Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in Izmail district: fires broke out

Wine factory destroyed in Odesa region
wine (2) shoot out (14889) Odeska region (758) drones (2971)
