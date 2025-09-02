Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in Izmail district: fires broke out

On the night of 2 September 2025, the enemy again attacked the port infrastructure of the Izmail district in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Izmail District Military Administration.

"Thanks to a timely response to the threat, significant damage and human casualties were prevented," the report said.

The fires were quickly extinguished.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of 1 September, Russian troops launched drones against Ukraine. To recap, the "shaheds" attacked Bila Tserkva, killing a man, damaging high-rise buildings, and setting garages on fire.