Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: fire at energy facility. PHOTO

At night, a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a building caught fire as a result of a drone strike in the suburbs of Odesa. The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties or injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"Despite the active work of the air defence forces, there are consequences of the strike in Odesa district. A fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-storey building caught fire in the suburbs of Odesa. Our rescuers promptly extinguished the powerful fire. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia was involved in extinguishing the fire," the statement said.

Kiper noted that, according to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to local media reports, the enemy hit the Nova Poshta terminal and SOCAR terminals.

