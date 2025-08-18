Consequences of morning enemy strike on Industrial district of Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 18 August, the enemy shot 4 "Geranium-2" UAVs at a 5-storey apartment building in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional prosecutor's office.

Fires broke out in apartments on the first, third and fifth floors. The destruction of ceilings and collapses were recorded. A total of six residential buildings and 15 cars were damaged. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Three people were killed, including a 1.5-year-old girl whose body was pulled from under the rubble. 17 people sustained injuries of varying severity, some of whom were hospitalised.

Two enemy UAVs of the "Geranium-2" type were also recorded hitting the ground in the Industrial district.

