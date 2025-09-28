Russian attack: destroyed houses, burned cars in Kyiv. VIDEO

A resident of the Kyiv region filmed first-person footage of destroyed houses after a nighttime attack by Russian UAVs and missiles.

"Today a part of a missile hit. This is my house, my children are over there, and it's the grace of God that we are all alive," he comments.

According to Censor.NET, the main strikes fell on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, with a number of dead and wounded.

In Kyiv, a 12-year-old girl was among the dead, and in Zaporizhzhia, several children were wounded.

Read more: Due to Russian Federation’s attack, some residents of Kyiv were left without electricity, - DTEK

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!