27 people injured in Russian attack in Kyiv region. Residential complex in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka suffered significant damage (updated). PHOTOS

The number of people injured in an enemy attack on Kyiv region has increased to 27.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to the RMA, as of now:

- 17 people were injured in Bucha district.

- In Fastiv district - 7

- In Bila Tserkva district - 3.

Also read: Russian attack on Kyiv region: a bakery in Fastiv district burned down, workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. Photo report







"All necessary medical assistance is being provided on site by emergency medical teams. No information on hospitalisation has been received," the statement said.

It is also noted that the consequences of the massive attack are recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.

Civilian settlements are under attack. All operational services are working at the scene. More detailed information will be provided later.

Updated information

As the State Emergency Service later explained, a residential complex in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka suffered significant damage, where work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing. The victims are being provided with assistance, psychologists are working. Information about the deceased is being clarified.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, and a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are on fire in the Dniprovskyi district. We already know about the dead and woundedin the capital, including a 12-year-old child.