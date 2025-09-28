Due to Russian Federation’s attack, some residents of Kyiv were left without electricity, - DTEK

DTEK restored power to 2,000 families after a massive attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

As noted, due to the attack on the capital, some residents were left without electricity.

"As soon as the energy workers received permission from the military and rescue workers, they immediately restored power to all buildings via backup lines for the duration of the repairs," the statement said.

"Work is ongoing," DTEK added.

See more: Klymenko on consequences of Russian attack: More than 70 people were injured, and nurse and patient died at Institute of Cardiology. Rescuers were injured due to collapse of structures. PHOTOS

As reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, posing a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, with a large group of UAVs moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bread factory burned down in the Fastiv district, and employees were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are burning in the Dnipro district. There are already reports of dead and wounded in the capital, including a 12-year-old child among the dead.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during a massive attack by the Russian Federation.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!